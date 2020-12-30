



Funny on a full moon night

I think about brokenness.

After fifty years of proving

entropy with my life, with

my thoughts, some part of me

still wants to believe in perfection.

I’ve never once thought the moon

any less perfect for being partial.

Tonight, I give myself permission

to be broken. As if I could help it.

But something in the permission

lets me relax, lets me soften

as if I’m covered with moon-drunk snow.

Lets me soften like Erik Satie played low.

Let me see you, the moon seems to say,

just as you are. And I step outside

and the moon slips in.



Like this: Like Loading...