





When I say Happy New Year,

I hear my grandmother’s voice

inside my voice, the way

she slapped the first syllable,

the way silence hung for a moment

before she finished the rest of the phrase.

HAP-py New Year!

Each time I say the words, she

is so alive in that moment—

the syllables themselves

wear her bright red nails,

her signature updo

and her rhinestone earrings.

HAP-py New Year!

I sing out again and again,

loving how she enters

each conversation this day.

There are small ways

to bring our beloveds back,

little rituals so strong they

defy the loss, so strong

that each time we do them

we become more and more

who we love. Her voice

becomes my voice and her

joy becomes my joy.

I don’t have to look in the mirror

to see she is here, her smile

my smile curving up from the inside.

