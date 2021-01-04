

After midnight, the shadow

is with me drinking tea—

mint and lemongrass.

It doesn’t mind a spill.

What’s a mess to a shadow?

If there is a question

that must be asked,

the shadow doesn’t speak it—

no, it understands, perhaps,

the only reason

to ask a question is to let

the universe know

a willingness to not know.

The shadow doesn’t worry

about what comes next.

That’s the concern

of the flesh. When I sleep,

it untethers itself

from my breath and slips

into the night. It doesn’t curse

the light for bringing it back.

It simply joins me as I

do whatever I do,

stays close to me,

like a dream, like a friend.



Like this: Like Loading...