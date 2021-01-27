





The hiding doesn’t want to hide anymore.

It’s done with shadows and corners and masks.

All it wants is to show up. To step out.

To be seen. There was a time

when everything frightened it, when hiding

was desperate for a veil, a shroud, a disguise.

Hiding doesn’t remember what changed.

It only knows that one day it was no longer content

with holing up. Couldn’t. It no longer fit in its hole.

It wants big sky and meadows and space.

It wants to skip down main street.

Naked. It wants to know itself and be known,

to be as out there as exposé, as confession,

as a kiss on the sidewalk at noon. It wants

headlines. Declarations. Independence.

It knows things might get messy.

That’s why it brought a broom,

but damned if it will wear gloves.

It wants to get all that dirt in its fingernails.

It wants the callouses that come with revelation.

