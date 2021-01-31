





We drove seven hours,

and half the time it snowed

so I kept my eyes fixed

to the slushy road, but

there was the moment

when I looked at my girl

in the passenger seat

and fell in love in an instant

and stroked her hair

and she, catching my gaze,

offered me her open hand—

for this the first tetrapods evolved

in shallow and swampy freshwater,

for this the ichthyostega formed

arms and finger bones,

and for this, though it took

thirty-million years

of primate and homo sapien change,

for this we learned how to smile.





