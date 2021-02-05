





And there you were not

on the shelf with your shiny red skin,

and there you were not in the pan

in thin pink rings filling the air,

and there you were not

in the sauce, that warm underlayer

that grounds the bright tomato—

all night I missed you.

All night, the red wine kept asking,

Where is it? Where is it?

All night, I thought of how

what is missing is sometimes

most here.

Like this: Like Loading...