





This is why we are here—

not merely to survive

but to fall in love

with the white-breasted hawk

and the rainbow fish,

with the lonely sidewalk

and the shadows of ourselves,

fall in love with the hands

of the woman wearing yellow

and the girl who loves chocolate

and the boy who loves cars

and the man who makes us want to be

a better version of ourself.



We are here to fall into unmanageable love—

to love beyond reason, beyond

fact, beyond certainty. We are here

to lose all our ideas about love

and know it as the next choice

we make, the next word

we say, the next invitation

we offer ourselves.



We are here to love

the world and each other

the way whales love water,

the way blue loves a peacock,

the way night blooming jasmine

loves night.



