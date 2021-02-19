





The part of me who fears being falsely accused

will do anything to defend herself—

build walls of words, make dams of truths,

construct barriers out of old conversations.

She has always been this way,

certain others are judging her.

Certain they find her at fault.

Certain she must protect herself.

I would like to take her for a walk

and show her how the ice on the river

is melting. How all winter long,

the river itself was the only thing

in its own way—impeding, constricting—

doing what rivers do in the cold.

Now that the cold recedes

the river is more open, more free.

I want her to smell that alive river scent

and know that she, too, can melt.

I want her to feel the freedom of warmth.

I want to tell her that sometimes

the best way to know the innocent self

is to let it run away.

