

for Michelle





Today I feel too clean to play,

but oh there was that day

when you and I

walked past the mud puddle,

all slick and ooze, a miresome mess,

and we reached our fingers into the sludge

and smeared the muck

onto each other’s faces—

thick mud, gray mud, slippery

and unctuous mud,

wide swaths of heavy mud

that slashed our cheeks,

bedecked our foreheads, mocked

our love of spotlessness.

Not war paint, but joy paint,

cool liquid earth on our skin.

Besmudged and besmirched,

we baptized each other

in the dirtiest of water,

a murky blessing,

our laughter blossoming

between us in the air,

a many-petalled prayer,

a jubilant lotus

startlingly (how?) so pure.

