





Just because I can’t hear the wind on Mars

without the sound being raised two octaves

doesn’t mean the Martian wind wouldn’t open a sail—

doesn’t mean it wouldn’t blow off my hat

or fly my kite or create thick swirls of red dust.



Just because I could barely hear the wind on Mars

with my human ears doesn’t mean

the wind wouldn’t flip up my skirt. So many forces

just beyond our senses have powerful effect—

like the words that just today I didn’t hear you say,



yet I know by the way my skin shivers they’re true.

I know, just as sure as the wind blows on Mars,

it takes just one gust to make a thousand seeds go flying.

And I am a weed with ten thousand seeds.

And those words I didn’t hear today, they’re the wind.

Like this: Like Loading...