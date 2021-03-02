







The glass vase on the table

remembers when it was sand—

remembers its molecules

of silicon dioxide, remembers

what it was like to be singular grains

transported by wind. It remembers

the heat it took to melt,

to lose its crystalline structure.

How intense it is to transform.

It is no small thing to know clarity.

It is no small thing to lose

what we thought we knew of the self,

to submit to a process that changes us

forever. This woman sitting beside

the glass vase on the table

cannot remember when she was dust,

but she remembers those nights

of falling with no one to catch her.

She remembers those days

when she begged the world to open her.

She remembers losing what she thought

she knew and how it was replaced

with the most beautiful nothing—

even now she is changing in ways

she could never predict. Even now

she feels herself melting.

