



I would never have wished

for those years when I starved myself,

years when any number on the scale

was a reason to hate my own body.

I would never have wished to be in the room

with the man who didn’t listen

when I said no. I would never

have believed I was capable of weaving lies

that could cause so much hurt,

would never have wanted to break

so completely I walked through the world

like a ghost. And yet I have never been

more grateful for the breaking, the grieving,

the struggling, the loss. I didn’t know how resilient

I was until I was shattered. I didn’t know

how failure would teach me trust. Didn’t know

how pain would open me to feel more compassion,

to fall more in love with the world.



It would be a lie to say I am grateful for pain.

But I am grateful for this heart

that contains grief and joy,

grateful for this body that expresses

fear and courage, anger and hope.

Grateful to know myself not only as self

but also as whatever is holding me,

as great space holds the day—

how much bigger the world is now.



I would never wish heartbreak on you,

but if it comes, when it comes,

I wish you the gift of holding the heartbreak,

the miracle of opening

beyond what we ever dreamt was possible,

I wish you gratitude for life,

no matter how impossible it is

to say thank you.

