Hey Friends! If you can stay up late, join me for Midnight Insight, a late-night conversation on CREATIVE PROCESS hosted by Orlando White and Jesse Maloney, Saturday March 13 at 10 p.m. MST. I’ll be a guest along with the amazing musician, performer and writer Toni Oswald. Free! One hour of fun. To RSVP for this event email Orlando White at owhite@dinecollege.edu

