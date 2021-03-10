On March 19 & 20, join me and a huge host of other poets and storytellers for Power of Poetry, online this year. Billy Collins. Naomi Shihab Nye. Jack Ridl. Alison Luterman. David Lee. Luis Rodriguez. George Bilgere. Kari Gunter-Seymour. Valencia Robin. Sara About Rashed, David Duncan. Andrew Garfield. Jon D. Lee. Will Hornyak. Bil Lepp. Eleanor Wilnor. And many, many others. Plus music, art and story.



Friday night will be Educating the Heart, Saturday night will be Pathways to the Heart. Both nights free. For info for how to stream it on You Tube, visit https://www.ravensunpoetry.com/about



Free! Thanks, Owl!

