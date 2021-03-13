





This moment is not

the citrus burst

of ripe blood oranges

nor bitter dark



of Ceylon tea

nor warm whiskey

of long, slow kisses—

instead it tastes



of the must of loss,

the salt of what was,

the sharp young wine

of words not yet said,



and there,

dancing on the tip

of the willing tongue

the yeasty, springy crumb



of truth.



