





Today the prayer is words

I can’t yet find,

words that flit away

like spring juncos,

like chickadees.

Today the prayer I wish for

is not the prayer that finds me—

less like the perfume of a fully bloomed flower

and more like the scent of spring,

dank and fusty and barely green.

On days such as today

when I forget how to pray,

let my tired words re-learn from the world

how to meet what is holy,

as dry leaves become a nest,

as bare branches hold the sunrise.

