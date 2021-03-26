





I try not to take it personally.

The country is not for everyone—

lazy stream and open field

and airy glades of cottonwood.

I walk out in the dead grass

and realize how much I love

the dead grass. How much

I love the red stained willows,

bright squawk of jay and scent of mud

and lack of pavement, lack of horns,

lack of benches and stores and street lamps.

I prefer the bustle of birds at the feeder

to any human throng.



It isn’t wrong for him to love something else,

the heart loves what it loves,

though I long to defend the smooth flat stones,

the hawk that even now circles the field,

the mice making arteries through snow.

I wish he were happy here, says the heart,

unable to reconcile the rift.

Across the river, snow sifts in thin white wisps,

escapes through dark red cliffs.



