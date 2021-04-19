









At first I hear only the fan.

The hum of the fridge.

The whine of a faraway motor.

I wait. I listen a long time

until I hear the slightest silence

from thirty years ago

when that butterfly wing in China

didn’t flap and so the weather didn’t change

and so until this moment,

the woman today didn’t know

that she was missing so much laughter

thirty years ago.

Like this: Like Loading...