





An electrical current

knows nothing of the path

it will take. It goes on all paths,

but flows best toward

where it flows best.



It sounds so simple,

and yet the electrons of this body,

charged with my beliefs,

defy nature and rush toward resistance.



How often I try to fight myself.

How often I battle my own current,

the current of the world—

it’s like wading through honey instead of water,

this thinking I know best.



Sometimes, I see how my own resistance

is nothing but a part of the path.

In that moment, I flow toward where I flow best.

In that moment I am copper, ductile, tough,

In that moment, I am so alive with it, the buzz.

