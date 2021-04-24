I hate riding in boats,

the way it makes

my body want to turn

inside out, hate the way

my body rocks for hours

after I’m back on land.

But I love the way

my father’s hands

rest on the wheel,

the way his eyes

scan the waves,

the easy slope

of his shoulders.

He’s so himself,

so whole, so someone

who I’m glad to know.

Standing on shore,

I wave at his boat,

as he points it

toward the deep.

He waves back

and smiles

with great love.

There are many

kinds of oceans—

time is one.

I hate the distances

we keep.



