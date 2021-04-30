

—with thanks to the wise Rebecca Mullen





Today, again, I praise the beaver

who spends her life building,

rebuilding, rebuilding

her lodge where her young will live.

With small sticks and big sticks

and tall solid trunks,

with logs and rocks and mud,

with her teeth she builds a home,

builds it on moving water.



Because rain, because snow,

because warm, because cold,

because flow, because flow, because flow,

her home is forever in need of repair.



And so on a day when a surprise storm

has flooded the stream

and washed much of my lodge away,

I honor the beaver,

stalwart, resilient, habitual.

I notice the longing to move to land,

then I gather new sticks of courage.

Stones of forgiveness.

Logs of compassion

and the deep sticky mud of love.

I wade to the middle

of the current.

I build this home again.

