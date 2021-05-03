





Today, I notice something green

spearing through the dirt

in the garden, and only

because there are eight such spears

rising in perfect rows do I vaguely remember

last year I planted bulbs there,

but I don’t remember what they are.

How much of the beauty we plant

do we forget?



There is so much in me that grows

because of words you have sown.

I doubt you remember them,

I don’t remember them, either,

only that your words were kind

and now they have taken root.

Who knows what the flowers

will look like? I water them, though,

trust I’ll be delighted when they bloom

into a garden of beautiful I don’t know.

Like this: Like Loading...