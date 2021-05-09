Long Distance Breakfast

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!





Because I can’t serve you

breakfast in bed, I’ll

serve you a poem,

and knowing how

you like cake for breakfast,

it will be a sweet poem,

with penuche frosting

swirled atop every line.

And because it is a poem,

we can imagine

that the mug with pictures

of your granddaughter

(due to arrive on Monday)

has already arrived

and that it is filled with

Café Vienna, and laced,

why not, with whiskey,

because, hey, it’s a poem,

and you won’t really

get drunk, just happily

tipsy on all the love

served between the lines,

the kind of love that makes you

lean back into the pillows

and close your eyes

and smile like you have

life’s best secret,

the kind of love that makes you

leap out of bed and laugh,

buoyed by joy, a bit of penuche,

creamy and sweet,

still singing on your tongue.



