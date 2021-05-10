





Of course I knew the mint

would take over the pansy garden—

I planted it anyway.

Now the garden is overrun

with thick ropes of roots

and there’s mint in everything—

the garden, the lawn,

my hands. Even if I tried

to pull it all out, it would return

with its cool, bright scent of resilience.





It is, perhaps, similar to the way

a mother thinks she knows

just how deep the roots of love

will go. But I, I had no idea

how, despite drought, despite

poor soil, love’s runners

would spread through every

inch of my life, untameable,

and just when I might think it gone,

new sprouts erupt

fragrant and green,

sweet and fresh,

everywhere, everywhere.





Like this: Like Loading...