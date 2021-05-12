





Yesterday I widened to hold it all—

made room in the heart

for every pain, every joy,

a vase infinitely large

to hold an infinite bouquet of feelings



Today, all it took

was two beautiful questions—

Why do you think you must

hold it all? What if you let

it all pass through?



In that moment,

the vase didn’t shatter,

it simply disappeared

and the infinite feelings

I’d been stretching to hold

I felt them, I felt them all,

then felt them move through me

the way water runs

through a colander, the way

oxygen moves through

the thin walls of alveoli,

the way sand moves through

the center of the hourglass.

