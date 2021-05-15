





From a handful of wild iris

planted years ago,

dozens of slender spears

and stems now rise beside the pond—

their pale purple flags

wave in allegiance to spring

and each other.

They know how to grow

not just up but to the side,

how to send out lateral roots

that will someday be new blooms.

Old friends are like rhizomes—

connected by invisible roots,

resilient, perceiving the light as good,

but knowing, too, how essential

to grow through the dark.





