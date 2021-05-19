Carry on, the woman bolstered me.

I thought of all the things I try to carry—

thanked her. Then surprised, I disagreed.



Why carry troubles, haul a life’s debris

as if I were a barge, a human ferry?

Carry on, the woman bolstered me.



I took her words as blessing, certainly—

a benediction, kind and customary,

but thinking more about it, disagreed.



I felt the lifelong weight of all I cleave to—

convictions, hopes, and moods both blithe and scary

Carry on, the woman bolstered me.



Imagine if I dropped the weight, was freed

from the heroic self that makes me weary.

Her words were kind, but should I disagree?



Part of me clings to that belief—

that I must carry on, though spent, though teary.

Carry on, the woman bolstered me.

But must I? Part of me does not agree.



*

Hi friends, for kicks, this poem is written in an old French form, the villanelle. You can read all about its history and how to write one here.