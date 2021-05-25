





Almost every spring, I forget them,

the six packs of cosmos starts on the porch.

All it takes is one cold night,

an innocence of frost.



By dawn, the buds slightly droop.

By noon, the leaves hang darkened and limp.

By the next day, they’re black.

And dead.



It’s a familiar story. How one night

changes everything. How one day

I’m blooming, thriving, alive,

the next all I’d grown is gone.



I used to believe all was lost.

I used to throw the whole plant away.

But I learned what is dead serves as a blanket

to protect whatever still lives.



Wait, and in days, a tiny green filigree

emerges from the base.

In a month or two, it’s a bask of blooms,

no trace of how bleak it was.



Such tender study, the cosmos.

Blame is no part of their process.

They let what’s been lost be of service.

They know they are here to grow.





Like this: Like Loading...