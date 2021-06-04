





And there, in the center

of summer, in the center

of the city, surrounded

by high rises and highways,

the boy and the girl who have fallen

in love learn to ice skate—

they glide, haltingly, in circles,

barely managing to stay upright,

but there are some things

that sweet determination

can conquer. Look at them,

learning to move in new ways,

holding on to each other to stay up,

practicing trust even as,

all around them, the world

practices how to fall down.

