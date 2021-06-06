





What happened to my inner fool?

So serious—as if she forgot how

to joke, how to tease, how

to fall down and come up laughing.

Just today she wore a prune face

for real. She slapped at any hand

that would tickle her. I keep waiting

for her to crack a grin and say,

Fooled you. I remember the jingle

of the bells on her hat, spontaneous

music, the sound so bright my heart

sat up like a good dog, each tinkling

a bell calling me home.

Like this: Like Loading...