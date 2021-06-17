





Sometimes

in the silence

between

the small talk

a whole life

is lived—

a life

in which

you are

exactly

yourself

only more so,

a self without

name, a self

of no

where, a

self unselved,

which

is to say

that sometimes

in the silence

of a minute

you find

some vision

so vast

so true

that you weep

before saying,

And how are you?



Like this: Like Loading...