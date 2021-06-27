so oh slippery flesh song

of skinny oh dipping

into oh icy clear

of blue oh in the high

alpine lake, oh and oh

how the shiver oh

breath oh is oh

such wild thrill in the oh

can you oh even dream

of how good it is oh

to be oh just a few

more oh seconds

held by oh liquid snow

so oh yes so only

right oh here

and so oh yes so very

oh nakedly

yes oh alive

