





One day, I will walk into the quiet,

calm of the empty home. No TV.

No pinging of phones.

No one asking what there is to eat.

No one wondering if I can drive them.

No one telling me their dreams.

I will hear only the sound

of rain, of thunder,

of the wind rattling the inner doors.

Perhaps I will hear my own pounding heart,

the heart I thought belonged to me.

But there, in the dim light of the storm,

I might at last know for certain

the heart is made for giving away.

There are many ways to love.

Some of them are clearest

when I am most alone.

Like this: Like Loading...