

for Marne





And though we have not spoken

in over thirty years, today I invite

the memory of my friend to walk

with me in the garden.

That girl would laugh

to learn I’ve become a woman

who weeds, who waters, who grows.

We were uncultivated together,

unrooted, unmanicured,

and blossoming anyway,

windblown and wandering and wild.

I bring that sweet madness now

into the tidy rows and marvel

at how things change.

For a moment, I am running with her

over a hill and spinning

and crashing and laughing.

For a moment, I am again that girl

who is more dream than flesh,

more wish than should, more

me than I ever could be.

How beautiful the song of that memory,

how it rhymes even now with whatever

is green in me.

Even now, I am running,

spinning, crashing, though anyone looking

at the garden might think

I am peacefully deadheading flowers,

talking to the spinach,

painstakingly pulling the weeds.

