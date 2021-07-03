



Believing it matters,

today I bless all that seems unable to grow.

I bless the stems of larkspur

broken in yesterday’s storm.

I bless the broken. Bless those in pain.

Bless all who feel as if they are drowning

in the ache of aloneness and betrayal.

I have felt the wide blessing of sky,

cold blessing of rain, green blessing of field,

I have felt the dark, sharp blessing of loss.

How it’s changed me.

For all I cannot fix, I bless it.

For all I cannot hold, cannot heal, cannot mend,

blessings, blessings, impossible blessings,

tender blessings, blessings

mighty as wildfire,

blessings as gentle

as tears.

