





in the middle of the city

surrounded by sirens

my daughter and I stand in the dark

on the balcony

of my parents’ small apartment

and watch dozens of tiny fireworks on the horizon

and I am once again a girl of ten

and we are out on the boat

on Pewaukee Lake

and my mother teaches me

to say ooooooh as the firework colors

drizzle down in the sky,

then to clap and say ahhhhh for the next firework

right above us, sparkling as if we’re inside it.

Tonight my daughter and I oooh and ahh,

though the beauty is far away.

Sometimes it’s like that—

it feels as if beauty is distant thing.

Perhaps even more important, then,

to celebrate it. To let the self

notice how dark it is,

to appreciate even in the distant spark.

