





Today I touch the spines of the books

I have saved—run my hands over

shelves and shelves of poems

and stories and teachings and text books,

some I have never read, some

that have made a home in me.

I touch them as if to touch is to love,

as if the books themselves could feel

the enormous gratitude I have for the ways

their words have changed my life.

Touching them, I touch the days

I’ve spent curled up in couches and beds,

transported into other realms

of loss and belonging. I touch the longing

in me to be known, to be seen, to be heard,

to have a story worth telling, a story

worth living. I touch the fear that I am not enough,

and the hope that it is not too late

and the steadying pulse of the moment.

And the moment, generous as it is,

reaches out with its invisible hands

and touches me back, touches me here

as I stand by the shelves, touches

all the stories I tell myself, touches

the one who’s left as the stories fall away.

