



Not the chuckwalla

nor the cheetah nor the capybara,

it was the pigeon

I couldn’t stop watching

as it sat on its nest

in the tall sturdy grass

beside the glassed-in walls

of the chimpanzees

with its fluffy grey chicks

tucked against its grey breast.

She looked as if she belonged

exactly where she was—oh

how I cherish that feeling.

