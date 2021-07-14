





If I could do it all again,

I would—every blooming bit of it.

Every bout of pink eye,

every snotty nose, every

late night waking, every

single reading of Good Night Moon,

every fairy house, every

drive to every ballet class,

every singalong to the entire

soundtrack of Hamilton,

every wobble and stumble

and blunder and lapse

to arrive at this very moment

when we lie on her bed

in the dark and talk about

this miracle, this astonishing

life, and watch dumb videos

and curl into each other.

In every moment, a seed.

It surprises me now,

how beautiful the field.

