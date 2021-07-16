

after “Wunderlich” by Mark Wunderlich





It’s not the aromatic herb that means remembrance.

It’s spelled R-O-S-E-M-E-R-R-Y, which means

it is almost always misspelled by others,

even though I spell it out. Even though I say,

Merry, as in merry go round—

as in Merry Christmas. I give up often

on the spelling because I have learned

I’m happier that way.

It means granddaughter of Rose, who

was one of sixteen children in Illinois,

who cared for all her siblings and so never

finished school herself. Rose who cleaned

homes and vacationed in Vegas,

who waltzed and wore red nail polish

and made fancy Slovenian nut bread

she slathered with soft butter.

It means granddaughter of Merry

who planted vast gardens and drank

Bloody Marys and arranged the flowers

for the church altar on Sundays. Merry

who had a gift for painting and sang

soprano in the choir. It means “too sincere.”

It means “cries when she says I love you.”

It means “can’t understand sarcasm without help.”

It means “unable to wink with the left eye”

and “afraid of driving Red Mountain Pass.”

The name was once listed on the gym wall

in Pewaukee Elementary School

as the reigning toe touching champion,

because Rosemerry also means short legs,

overly flexible hamstrings, and long arms.

In the mid-’90s, McDonald’s chose the name

for a Happy Meal Toy—a pink-haired sky dancer

with long green legs. Now, the name is found

on recipe cards around the world

for ginger cookies, zucchini pie and dark rye bread.

It’s carved in an aspen tree on Lookout Mountain

and is not tattooed on anyone’s arm.

There are no Greek myths about Rosemerry—

no stories in which she is chased

by a god and then turned into a bird or a tree,

though sometimes I hear Rosemerry stories

that sound like myths to me.

The name means “unable to wear clothes with patterns.”

It means “quitter of ballet.”

It means “always two hours shy of an extra five minutes.”

Recently, a friend pointed out it’s nearly homophonous

with “rows merrily” as in “down the stream,”

but unfortunately it’s also synonymous with seasickness,

carsickness, airsickness and now a near constant

feeling of being rocked, even on dry land.

And though it does not mean “easy going,”

it does mean “loyal, devoted.”

It means “stubborn.”

It means “willing to try again.”

It means a girl who wanted to grow into her name.

It means a woman who carries her grandmothers with her,

remembers them everywhere she goes.

