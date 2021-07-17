





Every day, a second chance—

as if all of life before has been one big shot

and today, I get to try again. Get to

forgive. Get to be kind. Get to let go,

be open, be gentle with myself.

Get to learn, unlearn, play again.

I think of Michael Jordon, and though

I know nothing of basketball, I know

he missed more than nine thousand shots

and lost nearly three hundred games and missed

the winning shot twenty-six times.

I know Michael Jordon was named by the NBA

as the greatest player of all time.

Every morning, though I can’t dribble

or shoot any more than I can flap my arms

and fly, I step onto the court of the new day

and let myself take the next shot. And miss.

And take the next shot again. Every day,

a new foul. Every day I want to argue with the ref.

Every day, I realize it does no good to argue.

At the end of the day, I see how I am the basket,

the ball, the bounce, the pass, the MVP,

the sub, the booing, the cheers.

I am the one who keeps score. And I am

the one who marvels when,

sweet miracle, the score is reset to zero,

and I’m given another chance—how is it?—

to make the winning shot.

