

Forgive me for wanting to fix you.

As if we could be anything

but who we are.



Forgive me for every time

I have looked at you with hawkish eyes,

eyes with talons, eyes that hunt.



Forgive me for thinking I know

what you need, for thinking I am right.

For scrutinizing, for judging,



for using my gaze to build walls.

I want to look at you with eyes

as soft as the light in the field after dawn.



Want to meet you with eyes

as benevolent as rain. Want to see you

with eyes as open as sky, open as innocence.



Want to see myself this way, too—

then, it is easier to soften, to lean in, to bloom.

This is how I want to look at you—



not with eyes that fix, but eyes

that dismantle defensiveness,

eyes that say let us meet in our flawedness,



eyes unstintingly generous,

a gaze that says you are safe with me,

a gaze born of humility, a gaze made of wings.

