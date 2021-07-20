





Sometimes even a small sweetness—

a kind word, a kind act—



is robust enough to take root,

and though its perfume soon fades



and its petals wither,

the roots persist so years later



when you least expect it,

there in a forgotten field,



or perhaps in your own well-tended yard,

you catch the scent of sweetness



and follow it until you find again

the fragrant bloom of it, not at all



diminished by time. No, maybe sweeter

because it was forgotten.



Sweeter because with roots like that,

you now trust it will come back again.



Like this: Like Loading...