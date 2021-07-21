





How long ago did you forget about me?

I used to bloom in your mind like bindweed,

twisting and lacing through every thought,

but you were too afraid then to say my

two small words. I’m sorry. You wanted

to say them. You meant them. You knew

how much power I have. Even so, you knew

I wasn’t enough. And you knew

I couldn’t be heard in the windstorm

that raged for months. It’s quieter, now,

so quiet I’d think you could hear me knocking

inside your heart. When did you let

the blur of the days obscure me? I’m here,

waiting to be given voice. Though neglected,

I am no less important. Ah, there, I felt you

brush up against a petal, soft as forgiveness,

deep rooted as shame. I’m here, waiting. I’m here.

