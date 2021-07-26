



When we wake, all people are rivers—

though some are torrents and some

mere trickles, though some break down

obstacles and some slowly meander.

We move from our beds through the banks

of the world, our lives following the course

of the day. Our streams merge with the streams

of others. We are, every day, more each other

and still somehow ourselves. If only we could trust

our uniting currents as unthinkingly as the rivers

follow gravity—always with the least amount

of resistance. How long will we pretend

we are separate? How long before we find ourselves

joined in the communion of the sea, all our waters

one water, every waking an invitation.

