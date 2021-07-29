





Standing beneath the plum tree

picking ripe plums with my friend

and my daughter, the air thick

with the guarantee of rain,

I am certain of the goodness of life.

Pulling the fruits to my lips,

sticky juice spills down my chin,

and the golden flesh turns to sweet hum

in my mouth. There are times I forget.

Times when betrayal, loss and fear

flood through me thick and indifferent

as the mudslide that slurred

through the yard later tonight

leaving piles of rubble and sludge.

This is why, today while picking plums,

when they rain down on us like

tiny purple proofs of glorious abundance,

I dog ear the moment, try to cache

just how it feels to be so convinced

of life’s benevolence, of grace.



*

By the way, friends, we’re fine. The house is fine. But man, what a giant mess! The yard is a disaster, in some places feet of mud, branches, root balls, rocks. My husband luckily has a tractor and he plowed out our drive–wholly moly, but it will be a long time before the massive clean up is done.