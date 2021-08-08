





For hours we stand in the kitchen

and slice cucumbers, peel garlic,

prepare the brine. There is joy

in preserving what is wonderful,

in letting the self believe in a future

when we will pull the jar from the shelf

and remember what it was like

this summer day—as if we could also

fit into the jar the laughter, the pink

of the zinnias up to our waist,

the chickadee song and the warm,

warm nights. To be present

does not mean to ignore the future—

but oh, as we prepare, such joy

in singing along to an old favorite song

on the radio, scent of dill in the air,

summer still unfolding in the yard,

in the jars, in our joy.





