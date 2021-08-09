





Bless the astilbe, the hellebore,

the hydrangea, bless the lobelia,

the bright impatiens—

it is no small thing to grow,

more notable still to grow in the shade—

to not only grow but to flower,

to bring color to the dark.

I take it to heart, the fuschia hanging

in the shadow, cascading

deep pink bells all summer long.

Oh tough beauty, teach me

the art of thriving in regions

where light is scant,

where light is not.

Teach me to bring to the world

the beauty

I wish to find.

Like this: Like Loading...