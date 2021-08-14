Dear friends,
I am experiencing a family tragedy. I am not sure when I will return to posting daily poems. Thank you so much for all your good thoughts and prayers. I may not be returning messages for some time.
With gratitude,
Rosemerry
August 14, 2021 by Rosemerry
