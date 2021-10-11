



Moon broken, my son said

when he was two,

and he pointed east

to the quarter moon.

Mommy fix it.



He believed I could.

I wanted to believe it, too,

wanted to believe

I could fix any broken thing—



the loose button on a doll,

the ripped page in a book,

a scraped up knee,

a tattered dream.



Tonight I gaze

at the low crescent moon.

I have lost my belief

in fixing.



Count me among

the broken things.

And my son is gone.

And the beautiful moon slips lower

into the almost dark.





